Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Donald Trump's Double Standard On Russia And Iran

Jimmy Kimmel is puzzled by President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet toward Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

On Monday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said it was “interesting” Trump had reacted so strongly with the above tweet after Rouhani said hostile U.S. policies to Iran may lead to “the mother of all wars” ― which was “typical Iranian rhetoric.”

“People are wondering why the president would threaten them (Iran) with nuclear war, when he let (Russian President) Vladimir Putin practically run his fingers through his hair?” Kimmel asked.

“Could it be that Trump is trying to use Iran to distract us from whatever he’s up to with Russia?” he added.

Check out the full clip (including a spoof interview with Trump’s thumbs) above.