Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Jodie Foster Over Her 1977 Oscars Date

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday got Jodie Foster to reminisce about her date at the 1977 Oscars before the talk show host pulled the rug out from under her with a silly prank. (Watch the video below.)

During their “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” chat, Foster had commented on how she sat at a Golden Globes table this week with “Taxi Driver” co-star Robert De Niro and the film’s director, Martin Scorsese.

That prompted Kimmel to show a photo of a teenage Foster at the 1977 Oscars with her mother and a date named Todd. Foster was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Taxi Driver,” and she’d asked Todd to accompany her on Tinseltown’s biggest night.

“He was the cutest boy in my class,” she told Kimmel. “You’re out there somewhere, Todd.”

But her relationship with Todd didn’t have a Hollywood ending.

“He didn’t like me anymore after that,” Foster said.

The “Silence of the Lambs” Oscar winner told Kimmel that she has run into Todd “every once in a while” at a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store, which is where she saw him last.

“We have a surprise for you actually,” Kimmel said. “Todd is here with us tonight.”

Foster’s face lit up with expectation, but the camera zoomed in on what was clearly an actor wearing a wig like Todd’s hairstyle and gesturing for Foster to call him.

The “True Detective” star was a good sport.

“That’s really funny,” she said. “He’s gonna laugh, man.”

Fast-forward to the 2:30 mark for Foster’s walk down memory lane, and stick around for her take on Scorsese’s giggling and working with “super scary” Lucille Ball.

