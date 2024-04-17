Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sorest Of All Sore Spots With Embarrassing Revelation

Jimmy Kimmel busted one of Donald Trump’s favorite myths about himself wide open on Tuesday night with a blunt fact-check about the former president’s rapidly declining wealth.

“If you bought Trump stock two weeks ago ― and shame on you if you did ― you lost half your money,” Kimmel said. “But if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it.”

Kimmel was referring to the plunge in value of Trump Media & Technology Group ― the company behind his Truth Social platform ― which surged in price when it went public last month.

With Trump holding some 60% of the company’s stock, his net worth skyrocketed with the share price, putting the former president briefly on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Shares have since crashed hard and remain in free fall, losing billions in market value, wiping billions from Trump’s personal net worth, and getting him booted from that billionaire index.

The fall is also no doubt embarrassing for the former president given how he tries to portray himself as a successful businessman.

Kimmel called that bad news for Trump’s children, such as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“Daddy is running out of money,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: