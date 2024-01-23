Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s ‘Record Crowd’ Brag With 1 Video That Says It All

Donald Trump is back to bragging about his crowds ― and Jimmy Kimmel is back to fact-checking him on the claim.

The former president boasted on Saturday night that the crowd at his rally “set every record” at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

But then Trump had a heckler ejected ― and the camera that captured the commotion also captured something else: footage of lots of empty seats.

“Will you look at that record crowd!” Kimmel mocked as he rolled the video:

It wasn’t just Kimmel, as some of Trump’s fellow Republicans also noticed the empty seats.

“It wasn’t even that big of a rally,” Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed Nikki Haley, told NBC News on Sunday. “The guy had to curtain off half of the stadium, so it didn’t look empty.”

The Boston Globe’s James Pindell shared footage of the curtain as well as some of the empty seats: