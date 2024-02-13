Jimmy Kimmel gets help from Ryan Gosling's Ken, Weird Barbie in road to 'Oscarsland'

Hi, Jimmy!

Jimmy Kimmel, ahead of his Oscars hosting stint next month, has enlisted stars of the billion-dollar blockbuster "Barbie" to help him get to the awards show.

In a clip from Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Kimmel made his way through the best picture nominees with appearances from Helen Mirren's voice and Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie in her "weird wagon" to get him to "Oscarsland."

The pair travel through nominees "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro" and "Oppenheimer," where they see a cutout of Matt Damon's Gen. Leslie Groves and later run him over.

Once at the Oscars, America Ferrera's Gloria offers an inspirational monologue to calm Kimmel's nerves. Hopping along for the ride is Ryan Gosling's Ken, sporting a Kenough sweatshirt and bag of In-N-Out, describing it as a "cool social media trend, where you get it before the Oscars."

When Kimmel says the trend is to have it after you've won the Oscar, Gosling says, "Well, that’s not going to happen. Good thing Greta's got director in the bag," in reference to Barbie director Greta Gerwig's snubbed for the best director nomination.

"Barbie" is still nominated for eight awards at the Oscars, including best picture, with Gosling and Ferrera both nominated in supporting categories.

Kimmel will host the host 96th Academy Awards for a fourth time and second year in a row on March 10 live on ABC, 7 p.m. ET. The comedian also hosted in 2017 and 2018.

The award show will be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, with some of the services offering free trials.

