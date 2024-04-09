Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump’s Racist Code Word Hiding In Plain Sight

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying Donald Trump’s claim that he raised $50 million at a fundraiser over the weekend.

“He’s not one to exaggerate,” Kimmel said sarcastically.

Trump claimed to have raised the money ― which would be a record ― at an event for wealthy elites, including multiple billionaires in Florida, but that amount hasn’t been verified.

Kimmel pointed out that the ex-president also made a claim at the event where he used a not-so-subtle code word.

“At the fundraiser, he said he wants immigrants to come from ‘nice’ countries like Denmark and Switzerland and Norway,” Kimmel said, then offered a translation: “Whenever Trump says ‘nice,’ he means ‘white.’”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

