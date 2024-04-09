Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump’s Racist Code Word Hiding In Plain Sight
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying Donald Trump’s claim that he raised $50 million at a fundraiser over the weekend.
“He’s not one to exaggerate,” Kimmel said sarcastically.
Trump claimed to have raised the money ― which would be a record ― at an event for wealthy elites, including multiple billionaires in Florida, but that amount hasn’t been verified.
Kimmel pointed out that the ex-president also made a claim at the event where he used a not-so-subtle code word.
“At the fundraiser, he said he wants immigrants to come from ‘nice’ countries like Denmark and Switzerland and Norway,” Kimmel said, then offered a translation: “Whenever Trump says ‘nice,’ he means ‘white.’”
See more in his Monday night monologue:
Related...
'Helluva Campaign Message': Stephen Colbert Torches Trump's 'Bizarre' New Video
Ex-Prosecutor Burns Trump With 1 Biting Question About Latest Legal Moves
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Fox News For Its Most Shameless Trump Propaganda Yet
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Uncomfortable Truth Of Trump's Latest Social Media Meltdown