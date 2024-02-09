Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump's Most Baffling Defense Of 'MAGA Morons' Yet

Jimmy Kimmel spotted some flawed logic by Donald Trump as the former president’s attorneys argued before the Supreme Court that he shouldn’t be disqualified from the ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

“Here are his two primary lines of defense,” Kimmel summarized. “Number one, it wasn’t an insurrection. And number two, I didn’t cause the insurrection.”

Kimmel rolled a clip of Trump claiming there was an insurrection ― but it was caused by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who was House speaker at the time.

“That’s right,” Kimmel mockingly agreed. “Nancy Pelosi cooked up a secret plot to have a bunch of MAGA morons break into her office and poop into her desk. That’s how she does things. Very sick woman.”

Kimmel played another clip of Trump claiming his mob acted “peacefully and patriotically” on Jan. 6.

“Yeah, and then his followers tried to peacefully and patriotically kill the vice president of the United States,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Thursday night monologue: