Over the weekend, quadruple-indicted ex-president Donald Trump spark widespread alarm and criticism after a speech in which he used language essentially identical to Hiter. But on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel got Trump’s back by pointing out a way Trump is actually nothing like Nazi leader.

“There are some major differences between them. For example, Hitler was married to a woman who loved him,” Kimmel quipped during his opening monologue. You can watch the video at the top of the page now.

Kimmel’s real point here wasn’t, of course, to let Trump off the hook, but to get some insults in. Kimmel first explained the situation to the crowd, noting that observers including the Washington Post said that Trump was “echoing” the rhetoric of Hitler, meaning a deliberate reference, which is what he took issue with.

“I get why people believe that Trump is intentionally using words the Nazi used. I just don’t agree that he was. In order to know what words the Nazis used, you’d have to read, OK? You’d have to have some basic knowledge of history. Trump thinks Frederick Douglass is alive and doing an amazing job,” Kimmel said.

“He thinks Lincoln invented the Town Car, okay. He isn’t echoing Nazi terminology? He’s coming up with it all on his own,” Kimmel declared. “Credit where credit is due.”

The post Jimmy Kimmel Explains How Trump Differs From Nazis: ‘Hitler Was Married to a Woman Who Loved Him’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.