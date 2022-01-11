Jimmy Kimmel delivers incredibly emotional tribute to Bob Saget: ‘Unlike me, he was a good person’

Jimmy Kimmel remembered his good-friend Bob Saget at the top of Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Saget was found dead on Sunday, at the age of 65.

“He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” Kimmel recalled. “Never. If there were people he didn't like, he kept it to himself. He was… unlike me, he was a good person.”

Kimmel discussed how much Saget appreciated his family, and offered condolences to his children and wife Kelly Rizzo.

“When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot,” Kimmel said while fighting back tears. “So I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly, and to his friends, who loved him so much.”

Kimmel’s viewers were touched by the incredibly emotional and candid tribute. While Kimmel spent a lot of time talking about his relationship with his friend, he also discussed Saget’s passion and dedication to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. He suggested supporting as a way to honor his dear friend’s memory.

“He was very committed to finding a cure for this incurable disease that took his sister's life,” Kimmel said. “And I know that if you want to remember him there's nothing he would appreciate more than if you support S.R.F.”