Jimmy Kimmel Declares 10-20 as DoggFather's Day in honor of Snoop Dogg

There’s a brand new holiday—DoggFather’s Day—and you have Jimmy Kimmel and Snoop Dogg himself to thank.

In a bit on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the rapper-entrepreneur was a guest and Kimmel pointed out that 10-20 is Snoop’s birthday. In the Kimmel household, the host explained, the family is big on celebrating half-birthdays which fall, as the name says, six months after one’s actual birthday.

Kimmel said last 4-20, the annual day devoted to all things marijuana, he was pondering what the half-anniversary of that smoker’s holiday would be, and it dawned on him: 10-20, which is none other than Snoop’s very own birthday.

Making the obvious connection — Snoop is famous for his love and endorsement of weed — Kimmel then with great fanfare announced the date would henceforth be known as DoggFather's Day and presented Snoop with a proclamation honoring him for all he has done for the advancement of pot.

Snoop Dogg savors Kimmel;'s reading of the DoggFather's Day proclamation. (ABC)

“Whereas Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known worldwide as Snoop Doggie Dogg, has made significant contributions to the popularization of marijuana aka weed, aka pot, aka ganja, herb, bud, trees, cheeba, kush, chronic, reefer, dank, sticky icky icky and jolly green giggle sticks …

“Whereas Mr. Dogg’s birthday miraculously falls on the exact midway point to 4-20, a coincidence that is totally tripping me out right now, we encourage tokers around the world to lift their goblets of gin & juice, blaze their blunts, scooby their doobies and share their Satan’s spinach to pay tribute, as I, Jizimmy Kizimmel, proclaim the 20th day of October to be … DoggFather’s Day!”

With that, a massive banner was unfurled outside the studio where the show is produced.

A huge banner is presented outside the studio of Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Kimmel then presented a mock “congratulatory” video clip from well-wishers around the world, including King Charles, Elton John, Oprah and President Biden.

The very fitting kicker: Pope Francis announced, “When you see smoke coming out of my chimney, I am not dead. I am celebrating Dogg Father’s Day.”