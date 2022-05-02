Jimmy Kimmel Has Covid, Will Miss Show, Names Fill-In Host For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Jimmy Kimmel announced this morning via Twitter that he has Covid and will be stepping away from his hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a few days until he is in the clear.
Kimmel said his daughter brought the virus home and that everyone in his family are feeling fine. Comedian Mike Birbiglia, who was to guest on the show Tuesday, will be filling in for him while he’s on the mend.
Kimmel:
Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night
Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022
It seems that was news to Birbiglia, who retweeted Kimmel and quipped, “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show.”
I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends. ❤️ https://t.co/wmxkI8mRiS
— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 2, 2022
It’s a heck of a week for Kimmel to be out. The show has a marquee guest list, starting with the white-hot Tom Cruise and following with heavyweights Mike Myers and Kevin Hart.
Monday: Tom Cruise, Parquet Courts
Tuesday: Mike Myers, Iliza Shlesinger, the Black Crowes
Wednesday: Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, the Head and the Heart
Thursday: Kevin Hart, Hannah Einbinder
