Jimmy Kimmel Can't Believe Trump's Bizarre New Pee Tape Confession

Jimmy Kimmel found a bizarre moment from one of Donald Trump’s events over the weekend ― and it involved a reference to one of the most infamous rumors surrounding the former president.

Kimmel called it “a reboot of that alleged ‘pee tape’ Russia was rumored to have of him.”

Trump spoke repeatedly of “golden showers” on Saturday at an event in Las Vegas as he referred to allegations in a salacious and discredited dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

“How about going home to my wife on the shower, y’know? The golden shower, they called it,” Trump said. “And I had to explain that to our great first lady... The golden shower was a problem for me.”

“Admitting that you have a problem is the first step,” Kimmel cracked. “Good idea bringing that one back up, I had almost forgotten about it.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: