Jimmy Kimmel Brings Down the House With Some Advice for Donald Trump Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t letting Donald Trump Jr. off the hook.

The son of President Donald Trump went after Kimmel on Twitter over the weekend, with some pretty disastrous results. Trump Jr. suggested that Kimmel use his monologue to attack film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment, instead of poking fun at his father. Trump Jr. also attacked Hillary Clinton for accepting campaign donations from Weinstein.

On his show Monday night, Kimmel pointed out that Clinton accepted campaign donations from at least two men accused of sexual harassment: Weinstein and Donald Trump, who was a Clinton donor until 2007.

Then, Kimmel shared a message for the younger Trump, who he’s taken to calling “DJTJ.”

“Note to DJTJ: Next time you’re defending your father, you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly accused sexual predator ― don’t,” Kimmel advised. ”It doesn’t help. Really doesn’t.”

