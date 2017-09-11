Jimmy Kimmel Brings 5-Month-Old Son Billy to L.A. Fundraiser Event

The late night host posed for pics with his son, wife Molly McNearney and their 3-year-old daughter, Jane, at the 8th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade event.

Jimmy Kimmel's adorable baby boy Billy looked happy and content on Saturday when the whole family turned out for the 8th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade event at UCLA's Royce Quad.

The TV host and his wife, Molly McNearney, brought their 5-month-old son and their 3-year-old daughter, Jane, to the charity benefit for one of Billy's first public outings.

Kimmel, 49, held his sleeping infant son in his arms and out of the sun as he, his wife and his daughter smiled for photos outside the event, which benefitted the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live star also shared an update about his little boy's health, telling Us Weekly, "Billy is doing well… He's got to have another operation soon, but he’s doing well."

Kimmel went on to say that Billy "seems to be strong," explaining, "He pulls hair, that's for sure!"

Back in May, Kimmel got very emotional during his Live opening monologue when he revealed that his son had to undergo open heart surgery just hours after he was born.

"Six days after open heart surgery, we got to bring him home, which was amazing," a tearful Kimmel said at the time, revealing that Billy will have to have to undergo two more procedures on his heart in the coming years.

ET caught up with Kimmel and his adorable daughter at the Fifth Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium in July, where he shared his appreciation for those who supported his family during that difficult time.

"We're very grateful for everyone's kindness," Kimmel said. "He's doing really great and we're all very happy about that." Check out the video below to hear more.

