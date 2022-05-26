Jimmy Kimmel breaks down while calling out Ted Cruz and TX Gov. Greg Abbott for gun legislation

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show, Wednesday night,with a tearful plea to Texas senator Ted Cruz and governor Greg Abbott for gun control laws following the tragic mass shooting death of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.

“It's okay to admit you made a mistake,” Kimmel begged. “In fact, it's not just okay, it's necessary. To admit you made a mistake. When your mistake is killing the children in your state.”

A year before the horrific shooting, Texas legislators actually expanded gun rights, and Kimmel wondered if they regret that in the wake of the most recent school shooting.

“It takes a brave person to do something like that,” Kimmel implored. “And do I think these men are brave people? No, I don't. I don't. But man, I would love it if they surprised me. I would love it if any of these guys surprised me.”

While other late night hosts called for change in politics, Jimmy suggested replacing the politicians who refuse to change the status quo.

He said, “We need to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure that unless they do something drastic, let's make sure that not one of any of these politicians ever holds office again.”