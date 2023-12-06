Jimmy Fallon Scorches Trump-Hannity Relationship With A Wicked One-Liner

Jimmy Fallon knows a connection when he sees one. (Watch the video below.)

“The Tonight Show” host noted that Donald Trump will skip the fourth Republican debate but did squeeze in a town hall on Tuesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We haven’t seen two old people that in love since ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale,” Fallon quipped, referencing the older adult version of “The Bachelor” that recently aired.

Fast-forward to 3:15:

Fallon’s monologue was recorded before the town hall began, but point taken.

Hannity’s chummy entanglements with the former president have come under scrutiny before. Fox News cautioned him after he appeared on stage with Trump at a 2018 rally.

It was revealed that on more than 80 occasions, he texted advice to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, or asked for directions from him on how to conduct his coverage between the election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. During the insurrection, Hannity told Meadows to get Trump to ask people at the Capitol to go home and for Trump to make a statement.

After the siege, Hannity privately told the Trump White House that “stolen election talk” needed to cease and that Trump needed to keep “crazy people” out of his orbit.

Trump and allies, however, apparently didn’t obey.

That’s love for ya.

Related...