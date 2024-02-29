Jimmy Fallon Says Mitch McConnell Stepping Down 'Can Only Mean 1 Thing'

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday weighed in on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to give up his leadership post in November.

“After nearly two decades as the Republican Leader of the Senate, McConnell is stepping down,” the “Tonight Show” host said. “McConnell just turned 82, so that can only mean one thing. He’s running for president.”

“McConnell said that it’s time for the next generation of leadership,” he added. “Then he looked around the Senate and realized the next generation is 75.”

McConnell announced his plans Wednesday. He intends to serve out the remainder of his term until it ends in 2026, he said. He has served in the Senate since 1985 and as Republican leader since 2007.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

