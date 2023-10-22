Jimmy Fallon Says He Was so Close to the Stage at Rolling Stones Release Party He Got ‘a Lap Dance From Mick Jagger’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon, a long-time Rolling Stones fan and frequent Mick Jagger impersonator, celebrated the newest record from the band on his show last night. Fallon told the studio audience that he was invited to the release party for “Hackney Diamonds” and didn’t expect to see the band actually perform live—until they took the stage and he found himself so close that “I was getting a lap dance from Mick Jagger.”

From the sound of it, that wasn’t even Fallon’s favorite part. “It was unbelievable,” he said. “And they came out, and they just showed everybody how you do it, which is like, no tricks, no computers, no anything. Give me a guitar, give me a microphone, let me show you how to rock out.”

“And they destroyed,” he added.

When the band came back out for an encore, they were joined by none other than Lady Gaga, whose appearance was a welcome surprise to Fallon. The host turned to Questlove, who DJed the night, and said, “I mean, all-timer performance.”

After he said that “Keith was on fire” Fallon announced that Keith Richards would be on the show… just as Richards himself walked out and across the stage, smiling and waving at the cheering audience.

Fallon has never shied away from sharing his love for the Rolling Stones. He has also honed his Mick Jagger impersonation over the years, much to the delight of the frontman himself. In 2013, the pair famously participated in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch that featured Fallon as Jagger’s mirror image.

Watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above.

