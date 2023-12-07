Jimmy Fallon Pinpoints Scariest Part Of Trump’s Comments About Abusing Power

Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday found a certain something in Donald Trump’s remarks during his town hall with Sean Hannity ― and it freaked the comedian out. (Watch the video below.)

“The Tonight Show” host showed a highlight in which Hannity prompted the GOP presidential front-runner to assure Americans that “you’d never abuse power as retribution against anyone.”

“Except for day one,” Trump deadpanned.

Noting Hannity’s reaction, Trump said, “He’s going crazy. He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’”

Fallon summed up the exchange:

“It’s not great when a presidential candidate has big dictator energy, you know what I’m sayin’? I have a feeling on day two, Trump will be like, ‘Sorry folks, it’s just like Pringles: Once you pop, you can’t stop.’”

Fast-forward to 1:14:

Fallon was referring to a slogan for the potato chips brand. But Trump’s reportedplans to exact revenge against perceived political enemies, to gut the so-called “deep state” and civil service to gain more authority, ditch environmental protections and formalize a radical immigration strategy are far more serious than a junk-food catch-phrase.

Elaborating on his “day one” comment, Trump told Hannity, “I wanna close the border, and I wanna drill, drill, drill.”

It should be noted that the former president avoided clarifying if he would use his authority to go “after people” if he’s elected again in 2024, HuffPost reported.

