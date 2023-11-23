Jimmy Fallon Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene A Withering New Title For Her Book

Jimmy Fallon should be thankful for all the jokes he can get out of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) new book.

“It’s the first memoir written in all-caps,” the comedian said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. “It’s titled: ‘“Are You There, King of the Lizard People, It’s Me, Marjorie.’”

“You can find it in bookstores heckling the other books,” he added. “It’s now available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and wherever other fine books are burned.”

Greene’s dishonesty-laden memoir, “MTG,” was released Tuesday to terrible reviews and much mockery.

Check out Fallon’s roast below on “The Tonight Show.”

Related...