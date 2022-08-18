Jimmy Fallon gives Demi Lovato a ‘sick’ present to use on her upcoming tour

Demi Lovato co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Wednesday, just a week after Megan Thee Stallion shared duties with the former SNL funny man. And while Lovato was there to promote her new album Holy Fvck, she also joined in the fun.

During the opening monologue she tried a few jokes, saying “Some business news: Airbnb wants to stop big gatherings at houses, so they're rolling out new anti-party technology. In a related story, Airbnb just went out of business.”

She and Fallon also got a huge update from Keenan Thompson on a potentially delicious Good Burger sequel. Thompson said he “would like” to make a sequel.

Fallon was so appreciative of all the hard work Lovato put in, that he gave her an official Jimmy Fallon black hoodie and a new guitar for her upcoming tour.