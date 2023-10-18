Jimmy Fallon Cries Trump As Game Show Bit Goes Off The Rails

Jimmy Fallon deployed Donald Trump-style tactics when a segment didn’t go his way on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

For the recurring “WePost” game show bit, Fallon pitched a bunch of funny social media post ideas and the audience voted on which one they wanted to be shared online.

But when Fallon’s predicted post didn’t win, he lightheartedly asked for a do over before jumping into character as the election-denying former president.

“I think it’s rigged, it’s all rigged,” cracked Fallon as Trump.

“Just need a couple more votes to make it real,” he jokingly added.

Watch the video here:

