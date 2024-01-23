Jimmy Fallon Burns Ron DeSantis With Blunt Message From Mickey Mouse

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday imagined Mickey Mouse’s message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) following the suspension of his presidential campaign.

It was, “Bye, bitch!”

The spoof response referred to Disney’s ongoing feud with DeSantis after it publicly opposed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” policy, which prompted DeSantis to stop the entertainment giant from self-governing a 25,000-acre district.

Fallon also ripped DeSantis for endorsing former President Donald Trump.

“Man, politics are brutal,” he said. “After dropping out of the race you have to stand there and endorse the guy who called you Meatball Ron. How does that feel?”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

Related...