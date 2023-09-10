Jimmy Buffett's Wife Jane Slagsvol Honors Late Husband's 'Joy' In Heartfelt Post

Jimmy Buffett’s wife Jane Slagsvol reflected on the support of family, friends, medical professionals and fans in a touching tribute to her late husband.

“Jimmy was love. Every cell in his body was filled with joy,” Slagsvol wrote in a lengthy message shared to the “Margaritaville” singer’s website on Saturday.

“He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh.”

The heartfelt post from Slagsvol, who was married to the late “Margaritaville” singer for over 45 years, arrives after Buffett died earlier this month due to complications from Merkel cell skin cancer. He was 76.

Slagsvol began the post by quoting her late husband, who told fans back in May that “growing old is not for sissies” after he rescheduled a show due to health concerns that led to his hospitalization.

“These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies,” wrote Slagsvol of Buffett, who was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago.

“One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love.”

Jane Slagsvol and Jimmy Buffett attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

She went on to thank the singer’s “family” of fans, noting that Buffett’s onstage smile was one “sparked” by their spirit. She also showed her gratitude to the singer’s friends before remarking on their “breathtaking love and compassion.”

Slagsvol closed the post with a quote from one of Buffett’s last recorded songs: “Bubbles Up.”

“He sings, ‘Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.’ Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me. Love, Jane.”

You can read the tribute in full on Buffett’s website.

“Bubbles Up” is one of a number songs available off of Buffett’s upcoming posthumous album “Equal Strain on All Parts.”

The album, which is due in November, includes a feature from Paul McCartney on the edible-centric song “My Gummie Just Kicked In.”

You can watch behind the scenes footage on the making of the song in the video below.

