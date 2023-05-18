Jimmie Allen apologizes for 'humiliating' estranged wife with 'affair' amid accusations of sexual assault

Jimmie Allen attends the MusiCares Persons of the Year ceremony on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jimmie Allen has publicly said he's sorry, following a rocky month in which the country singer announced his split from his wife of two years, Alexis Gale, and was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by his former manager.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her," he wrote Thursday on social media. "That's something that she did not deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me. This business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses. I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be blessed."

Allen appeared to have turned off the comments on his Instagram post.

The apology came hours after he returned to the social network, posting in his Instagram Story: "We gonna be alright. This too shall pass." That message appears to have since been deleted.

He said last week that he'd had an affair with the woman identified as Jane Doe in the civil lawsuit that she filed May 11 — less than three weeks after his split — which alleges Allen forced himself on her more than once.

Alexis Gale and Jimmie Allen arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Allen has insisted his relationship with Jane Doe was consensual.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," he said in a statement to People when the allegations were made public.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Since the lawsuit was filed, Allen has suspended by his record label, his booking agency and his management company, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He also lost his spot at next month's CMA Fest.

Allen and Gale share two young daughters — Zara, 18 months, and 3-year-old Naomi — and are expecting a third child. He revealed the couple's new addition when he announced their separation.