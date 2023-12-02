Jim Ross: CM Punk’s WWE Return Was A Perfect Booking Decision

The wrestling world world is still buzzing about the shocking return of CM Punk. The self-proclaimed Best in the World came back to WWE after almost ten years. The fans and wrestling personalities alike are still discussing his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about CM Punk’s return this past Saturday night at the Survivor Series WarGames PLE. It was during his latest episode of the Grillin’ JR Podcast.

“It was a perfect booking decision. it was a great creative move. [The pop] was sustained chaos. I guarantee you there was a lot of AEW fans at the Survivor Series because they’re wrestling fans. They don’t have this brand bullshit, where you’re only going to support one brand. So you must not really be a wrestling fan, right? how could you be a wrestling fan and not be happy for the success of others within your industry?

Good judgment

“Anyway, It was great booking. Good judgment by Paul Levesque,” Jim Ross continued. “Phil is a friend. I didn’t always agree with him, and I certainly agreed with him more than not on some of his issues. He’s just a friend. I’m happy for my friends that find success in their chosen vocation. I wish him the best of luck on his journey. Don’t agree with all the shit that went on with him. I think he could have handled it a little differently, as probably everybody could, if you go back and look at it in hindsight. The bottom line is, he was a great get. Timely. I love the surprise,” Jim Ross said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Punk also made his return to Raw claiming he’s not back to make friends but to make money.

Are you happy that Punk’s back?

