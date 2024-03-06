Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik set to reunite in 'Young Sheldon' series finale

"Young Sheldon" is set to end with a bang — specifically, with a "Big Bang Theory" reunion.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are set to reprise their "Big Bang Theory" roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on camera in the series finale of the CBS spinoff "Young Sheldon," which airs May 16, Warner Bros. Television announced Wednesday. Details about their role in the finale have not been revealed.

Parsons and Bialik have not appeared on screen together as the characters since the series finale of "Big Bang" in May 2019.

Since then, both have appeared in voiceover roles on "Young Sheldon," a prequel starring Iain Armitage as a young version of Parsons' character. Parsons narrates the show and also serves as executive producer.

Bialik, meanwhile, has lent her voice to two episodes of "Young Sheldon." Most recently, she was heard in a 2022 episode where adult Sheldon brings in his wife, Amy, in voiceover form while discussing relationships. The two characters married in Season 11 of the original series.

For Bialik, the "Young Sheldon" appearance will be something of a homecoming after her stint as a host on "Jeopardy!" The actress was sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings since 2021, but in December, she announced that Sony has decided she will "no longer be hosting the syndicated version" of the quiz show.

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family," she said at the time. "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

"Young Sheldon" has aired since 2017 and has been a ratings hit for CBS, premiering as the top new comedy of the 2017-18 TV season. But with the series finale in sight, the network already has plans to continue expanding the "Big Bang Theory" universe. On Tuesday, CBS announced plans for a "Young Sheldon" spinoff to air next season, focused on Sheldon's brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and Georgie's wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage."

"From the 'Big Bang Theory' to 'Young Sheldon,' the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland said. "We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy."

"Young Sheldon" airs Thursdays at 8 EST/PST on CBS.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik returning in 'Young Sheldon' finale