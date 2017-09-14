Jim Gaffigan and Wife Jeannie Make First Public Appearance Since Her Brain Surgery 5 Months Ago

The couple attended the premiere of 'Mother!' in NYC on Wednesday.

Jim Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie, stepped out for the first time since Jeannie underwent brain surgery five months ago.

The couple was all smiles as they attended the Mother! premiere at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday night.

The lovebirds both opted for all-black ensembles, with Jeannie looking lovely in a silk dress and Jim just as dapper in a suit and white button-up. The 51-year-old comedian lovingly kept his arm around his wife as they walked the red carpet.

Before the premiere, Jim gushed about his wife in an adorable Instagram post.

"Almost 5 months after brain surgery. The incredible @jeanniegaffigan," he wrote alongside a picture of Jeannie in the car.

The Chappaquiddick star shared in May that doctors had found a large tumor near Jeannie's brain.

"After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers," he wrote at the time.

In July, he penned a loving message to his wife on their 14th wedding anniversary, as well as thanked their friends and family for being so supportive during Jeannie's hardships.

"When @jeanniegaffigan was diagnosed with a brain tumor so many friends, family and strangers stepped up to offer meals, help, encouragement and prayers," he wrote on Instagram. "It really blew me away. Thank you so much for everything."

