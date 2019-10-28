Jim Edmonds Photographed at the Gym, Hockey Game with Nanny Before Being Accused of Affair

Jim Edmonds was photographed spending time alone with his family’s nanny long before the two were accused of having an affair.

New photos have surfaced showing Meghan King Edmonds‘ estranged husband working out and attending a hockey game with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, dating back as far as May 2018.

In one photo, Jim poses in front of a gym mirror while Wilson is seen working out behind him. According to the Instagram account that first shared the photo, the snap was originally posted last summer.

And just last week, the two were once again spotted out together, this time at a hockey game. Both Jim and Wilson appeared to keep a low profile during the game, wearing baseball caps and hoodie sweatshirts for the outing.

But both Jim and the nanny have denied having an extramarital relationship. The status of Jim and Meghan’s relationship remains unclear.

“The allegations are completely false,” Wilson wrote on Instagram when a fan asked about the rumors.

On Monday, Jim posted a lengthy message to his Instagram account, calling the allegations “disgusting and irresponsible.” Jim said he looked at Wilson as one of his children.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he wrote. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

He continued: “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bullshit without fighting back.”

He also appeared to take aim at Meghan, accusing her of using social media to manipulate the truth.

“Just because you’re extremely whitty [sic] and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse,” he concluded. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way. We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

RELATED: Jim Edmonds Denies Cheating on Meghan King Edmonds, Says They Treated Nanny Like ‘Our Own Child’

Jim, 49, has reportedly filed for divorce, and over the weekend, Meghan, 35, appeared to make a cryptic statement about their relationship status, uploading a selfie which she captioned “so raw.”

Seemingly responding to cheating allegations, Meghan also replied with a thumbs-up emoji to an Instagram user after the fan alluded to Jim being unfaithful with their nanny.





View photos Jim Edmonds/Instagram; Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram More

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Says She’s ‘So Raw’ as Husband Jim Deletes Cryptic Post About His ‘Life’

Both Meghan and Jim appear to have unfollowed each other on social media. He has also deleted a tribute he shared in honor of Wilson’s birthday last year, in which he called her an “amazing young woman and a great addition to our family.”