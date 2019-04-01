Jim Carrey's Drawing Of Executed Italian Dictator Enrages Alessandra Mussolini

Actor Jim Carrey’s political art has aggravated the granddaughter of the fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Alessandra Mussolini, an independent, yet far right, member of the European Parliament, told Carrey that he was “a bastard” on Sunday on Twitter. She was responding to his drawing of her late grandfather and Claretta Petacc, his mistress. The two were executed in April of 1954 as Nazi Germany, and its allies Italy and Japan, were losing World War II.

After their execution, Mussolini and Petacci’s bodies were hung upside down in display in Milan. Carrey’s drawing was a depiction of infamous photos of the hanging.

“If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” Carrey tweeted.

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

Alessandra Mussolini continued to defend her grandfather to people who sided with Carrey in the tweets.

“My grandfather fought to liberate Europe from people like your grandfather,” one person wrote to her.

She replied: “do you want applause?”

Or maybe with some of your family ... — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

do you want applause? — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Alessandra Mussolini has frequently defended her dictator grandfather, who is considered the father fascism, installed Nazi-inspired anti-Semitic laws in Italy and waged war against the rest of the world with Hitler.

In October, Mussolini threatened to alert authorities in Italy any time someone disparaged Benito Mussolini on social media. In a tweet, she said would take legal action against any “offensive” images or text about her grandfather.

She also announced last year that she would be joining Italy’s League party, a far-right political group that is part of Italy’s populist government.