Jim Carrey Torches Louis C.K. With Cartoon Tribute To Parkland Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez

Jim Carrey used his art to attack disgraced comedian Louis C.K. on Thursday.

The Hollywood actor’s latest cartoon called out C.K. for mocking the survivors of the Parkland. Florida school shooting during a set at Long Island’s Governor’s Comedy Club. Bootleg footage of the routine emerged last weekend.

Carrey depicted C.K. as a tiny man at a microphone with shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez towering over him:

Click Carrey’s cartoon, above, to see the whole piece.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you?” C.K. said during his set.

“How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way and now I need to listen to you talking?” added the 51-year-old comedian, who in 2017 confessed to multiple accounts of sexual misconduct against female comedians.

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018