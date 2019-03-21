Jim Carrey Targets 'Cheaters' Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman in Latest Artwork

Jim Carrey is at it again — and this time he’s going after the college admission scandal.

The 57-year-old actor has gained notoriety in recent years for his political cartoons that go after pop culture’s biggest topics. And while he often pokes fun at the Trump Administration, he’s also taken aim at fellow celebrities and notable figures like Mark Zuckerberg.

Carrey revealed his latest target on Monday when he posted a drawing of Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who is currently facing charges of federal fraud alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli. The two are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters accepted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

“It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade,” Carrey wrote alongside his cartoon of Loughlin, also naming Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman who is facing the same charges for her alleged involvement in the scam.

The Ace Ventura actor began painting about six years ago, and has been demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork. Carrey rarely explicitly names the subjects of his portraits but many appear to be prominent political figures. Over the past couple years, Carrey has taken to social media to share some of his pieces, which have generated praise, condemnation and everything in between.

Jim Carrey | Stefanie Keenan/Getty More

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour in August, Carrey explained that he started drawing the cartoons as a way to express himself in reaction to what is happening around the world.

“I’m doing cartoons because I can’t just watch this nightmare unfold. I have to alchemize it into something that is at least creative and decent. Even if it’s crass at times, I’m expressing the crass that everyone wants to express,” he said. “When I stick a flag in Trump’s ass, that is what everyone is seeing, they’re seeing him owned. I have to express that sometimes in the most crass way I can express that because I’m done with that, I’m done with liars.”