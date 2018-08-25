Jim Carrey Criticizes Lindsey Graham With Cartoon Makeover

Movie star Jim Carrey has given Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) the cartoon treatment in his latest artwork.

“The Mask” actor shared a portrait of Graham online Friday, and took him to task in the caption for “shifting with the political wind when your country needs you” and playing “hide-and-seek with your true self.”

“In the end it will be as if you never really existed,” Carrey added.

Spend your life shifting with the political wind when your country desperately needs you...

Play hide-and-seek with your true self...

In the end it will be as if you never really existed.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsIpic.twitter.com/21EieNIsVl — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 24, 2018

Carrey did not explain exactly why he had decided to take artistic aim at Graham. But it comes in the same week that the senator went back on his July 2017 vow that “there will be holy hell to pay” if President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On Wednesday, Carrey continued his long-running series of politically-charged pieces (which HuffPost has been relentlessly documenting) with this response to the news that Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort had been convicted of eight federal charges, and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty in a separate case.