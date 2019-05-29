Jim Carrey Roars At Robert Mueller With Cowardly Lion 'Courage' Cartoon

Jim Carrey used his latest cartoon to urge special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in public before Congress about his Russia investigation.

Mueller would reportedly prefer a private hearing before lawmakers to discuss the parts of the probe, which centered on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, that have not already been made public.

In response, Carrey has depicted Mueller as the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.” A quote from the lion surrounds Carrey’s illustrated version of Mueller: “What makes the flag on the mast to wave? Courage.”

We understand your desire to testify in private Mr. Mueller, but people don’t believe the news anymore because of someone you should have recommended for indictment. In person you could MAKE THEM BELIEVE. No pressure though... Its just the future of the free world at stake. pic.twitter.com/CFd9MWWZbx — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 28, 2019

The star of Showtime’s “Kidding,” whose politically charged images HuffPost has relentlessly documented in recent months, explained in the accompanying caption that folks understood Mueller’s desire to testify in private.

“But people don’t believe the news anymore because of someone you should have recommended for indictment,” he explained. “In person you could MAKE THEM BELIEVE.”

“No pressure though… Its (sic) just the future of the free world at stake,” Carrey concluded.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Tuesday also asked Mueller to testify in public, saying in a statement that “the American public has a right to hear directly from him.”

“His investigation cost the American taxpayers more than $25 million,” Kennedy added. “They don’t want a filtered version of his testimony spun by members of Congress with partisan agendas.”

