Jim Carrey brought the artistic gavel down on the judges in the Paul Manafort cases on Wednesday, sarcastically thanking them for “showing us vividly and undeniably how racist at its heart the American justice system remains.”In his latest cartoon, published to his Twitter account, Carrey depicted Manafort — dandruff falling from his head to his jacket lapel and all — along with a dire observation.“”7 1/2 Yrs,” Carrey wrote. “If he was black we’d never see him again.”Also Read: Jim Carrey Throws the Book at Manafort Judge in Latest Political ArtworkCarrey further expressed his disgust for Manafort’s sentence in an additional message.“Thank you, Judge Ellis, and Judge Jackson for showing us vividly and undeniably how racist at its heart the American justice system remains,” Carrey wrote.Carrey’s latest cartoon came on the same day that former Trump campaign chairman Manafort was sentenced to a total of 7.5 years for financial crimes stemming from a pair of cases — clearly not enough time, as far as Carrey is concerned.Also Read: Jim Carrey Delivers Captivating Portrait of Roger Stone: ‘LOCK HIM UP!!!”See Carrey’s latest below.Thank you, Judge Ellis, and Judge Jackson for showing us vividly and undeniably how racist at its heart the American justice system remains. pic.twitter.com/lnvmqaPMAl– Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 14, 2019Read original story Jim Carrey Rips Manafort Judges in Latest Political Cartoon At TheWrap

