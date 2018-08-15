Jim Carrey Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Be in the Hollywood 'Business Anymore'

Jim Carrey is opening up about his disenchantment with Hollywood.

In a wide-ranging cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey, 56, discussed his long retreat from the entertainment industry.

“I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore,” the Dumb and Dumber star said. “I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.”

Carrey is returning to television in Showtime’s Kidding. “I’m not back in the same way,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t feel I’m little Jim trying to hang on to a place in the stratosphere anymore — I don’t feel like I’m trying to hold on to anything.”

He has spent much of his time recently creating political cartoons that criticize Donald Trump‘s administration — from the Space Force to his meeting with Kim Jong Un to the president’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

Earlier this month, Carrey told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Trump “probably loves them, on some level.”

He reflected on his penchant for creating art to the magazine. “I didn’t know why I was doing it initially and, as usual, a year or two later, I wake up and realize that I’ve been given a spiritual answer through it,” he commented. “I’ve been on the journey of identity, of who am I, and that’s it. That’s the question. If there’s an ‘it’ in this world, it’s ‘Who am I?’ There is no ‘I,’ and yet it has a shape. See what I mean?”

He also discussed why he wants to make a political statement: “To watch half the country ignore what is quite obviously right in front of them, I liken it to standing on the railroad tracks cheering for the locomotive that’s about to run you down. ‘Look at it, look how beautiful it is. Man, it’s really fast. It’s getting here quickly….'”

He continued, “When it’s all said and done and the Feds finally close in and he hands over the keys to Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago and whatever else he has, there’s going to be a celebration in this country such as has never been seen before. I guarantee it.”