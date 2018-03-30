Jim Carrey provokes fresh outrage with new Donald Trump painting

Jim Carrey has had a busy month critiquing Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jared Zushner, Mark Zuckerberg, and many others, all via his paintings — which he’s shared, along with equally accusatory posts, on social media. Those incendiary works of art have, predictably, incited a furious online response from many. Yet the famed comedian isn’t backing down — and his latest offering is once again provoking outrage.

On the morning of March 29, Carrey tweeted out this depiction of our current commander in chief, which he claimed (with tongue firmly in cheek) was his submission for the 45th president’s official portrait:

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018





While it’s unlikely the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery will accept Carrey’s rendering of the president — we’re pretty sure the whole finger-touching-his-exposed-nipple element will lead to its disqualification — the rest of the internet has definitely found it of interest. And, consequently, begun praising and decrying it in equally passionate measure.

On the pro side:

Greatness — Phillip McCarty (@phillipkmccarty) March 29, 2018





Too funny and sadly so true! I hope they use it. It truly is the perfect picture. — Tami O'Brien (@pazluv) March 29, 2018





Dear Jim Carrey, You Are Brilliant! The End. — lleigh (@leemac20) March 29, 2018





So very gross. So very perfect. — B. Regehr (@JasperBrown4) March 29, 2018





And on the con side:

I never figured you for a hater. There is so much hatred in this world for everything. Didn't think you would fall in that line. — Steven Wiest (@phinkee1344) March 29, 2018





Time to unfollow this ❄️. Jim off the rails. Bye bye #unfollow #JimCarrey — Jon Wood (@JWood182) March 29, 2018





You scream like a dam baby every day

This is what it looks like in Hollywood when you're not important any more.

You attack so the left loves you because Hollywood is the left.

This way they may give you a movie role again.

Still doing them drugs I see. — Proud Dad Of 4 (@djaccity) March 29, 2018





It’s clear the former Ace Ventura star won’t be receiving an invite to the White House any time soon — nor, apparently, would he likely accept one even if it was offered. Nonetheless, he’s pretty certainly attracting the attention of the media-fixated president, who can’t be happy about the actor’s most recent artistic contribution.

Where do you fall with regards to Carrey’s new painting, fellow readers? Sound off in the comments below.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: