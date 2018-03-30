    Jim Carrey provokes fresh outrage with new Donald Trump painting

    Nick Schager
    Writer

    Jim Carrey has had a busy month critiquing Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jared Zushner, Mark Zuckerberg, and many others, all via his paintings — which he’s shared, along with equally accusatory posts, on social media. Those incendiary works of art have, predictably, incited a furious online response from many. Yet the famed comedian isn’t backing down — and his latest offering is once again provoking outrage.

    On the morning of March 29, Carrey tweeted out this depiction of our current commander in chief, which he claimed (with tongue firmly in cheek) was his submission for the 45th president’s official portrait:


    While it’s unlikely the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery will accept Carrey’s rendering of the president — we’re pretty sure the whole finger-touching-his-exposed-nipple element will lead to its disqualification — the rest of the internet has definitely found it of interest. And, consequently, begun praising and decrying it in equally passionate measure.

    On the pro side:





    And on the con side:




    It’s clear the former Ace Ventura star won’t be receiving an invite to the White House any time soon — nor, apparently, would he likely accept one even if it was offered. Nonetheless, he’s pretty certainly attracting the attention of the media-fixated president, who can’t be happy about the actor’s most recent artistic contribution.

    Where do you fall with regards to Carrey’s new painting, fellow readers? Sound off in the comments below.


