Jim Carrey posts new drawing of explosive device in Trump's mouth, says 'terrorists were encouraged' by the president's 'hate speech'

Jim Carrey is lashing out against President Trump in his latest piece of art. (Photo: Jim Carrey via Twitter)

President Trump may have denounced the “political violence” that swept the country on Wednesday, as explosive devices appeared in the mail of prominent right-wing targets including the Obamas, the Clintons, and Maxine Waters, as well as at CNN headquarters, but Jim Carrey is among those holding the president responsible for the country’s divisive state of affairs.

The actor and artist once again expressed himself through his artwork, with his latest work showing an open-mouthed Trump with an explosive between his lips. “Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists,” Carrey wrote. “Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump.”

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018





Carrey ended his post by writing, “If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it.”

His tweet garnered over 7,000 retweets and 20,000 likes in an hour. The comments started out positive, but that was quickly followed by the typical Democrat vs. Republican bickering.

Trump has long been accused of creating a toxic environment in the country with his rallies, press criticism, name-calling, racist remarks, and the like (for instance, refusing to condemn the KKK), and today that criticism is at fever pitch from Carrey and beyond.

On Wednesday at the White House, first lady Melania Trump denounced the terrorist acts, and then Trump spoke out. He called the attempted bombings “despicable” and vowed that the government won’t rest until the perpetrators are in custody. “A major federal investigation is now underway,” Trump said. “The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”

He added, “We have to unify. We have to come together. Acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

The president did not address the criticism that his own role in attacking opposing politicians and media outlets may have played in the situation.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



