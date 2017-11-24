Jim Carrey opens up about his struggle with depression

He may often be an comedic force of nature on screen, but Jim Carrey has been opening up about his struggles with depression.

Carrey has spoken about suffering depression in the past, but it appears that there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, and that he’s ‘sometimes happy’.

“At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression,” he told inews.

“I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore.”

Carrey recently concerned fans with an existential rant on the red carpet at an event for New York Fashion Week.

When collared by E! News’ Catt Sadler, he said: “There’s no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join, and here I am.

“I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist. But there’s a wonderful fragrance in the air.

“I mean, you gotta admit it’s pretty meaningless,” Carrey goes on.





He then barks out a bizarre catchphrase, explains that ‘we’re a field of energy dancing for itself’, before concluding with the bombshell: “We don’t matter. There’s the good news.”

Carrey is currently doing the promo circuit around new Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which details the making of the Andy Kaufman biopic Man On The Moon.

