Jim Carrey illustrates Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as a 'kidnapper' after a second migrant child dies

Jim Carrey’s newest artwork is an illustration of U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen that labels her a “kidnapper” after a second migrant child died in American custody.

The actor tweeted a colorful rendition of a scowling Nielsen with a purple background and white lettering on Thursday, writing, “Now we add a second child to your list of murders. Callin’ it your job don’t make it right, Fraulein Kirstjen.”

According to NBC News, on Christmas Eve, an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala named Felipe Gómez Alonzo died while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in New Mexico. The boy had been feeling sick, so he and his father were transported on Monday to a health care facility in Alamogordo, where he was initially diagnosed with a cold. When he was evaluated for release, a fever was detected; antibiotics and ibuprofen were prescribed. However, that night he began vomiting, and on a return trip to the hospital, he fell unconscious and couldn’t be revived.

Now we add a second child to your list of murders. Callin’ it your job don’t make it right, Fraulein Kirstjen. pic.twitter.com/ZYGo6Ny18N — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 27, 2018





On Wednesday, Neilsen said in an official statement, “Our system has been pushed to a breaking point by those who seek open borders. Smugglers, traffickers, and their own parents put these minors at risk by embarking on the dangerous and arduous journey north. This crisis is exacerbated by the increase in persons who are entering our custody suffering from severe respiratory illnesses or exhibit some other illness upon apprehension. Given the remote locations of their illegal crossing and the lack of resources, it is even more difficult for our personnel to be first responders.”

She also announced, “extraordinary protective measures” such as requests for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the increase in sick children at the border and extra resources from the U.S. Coast Guard Medical Corps and the Department of Defense.

A 7-year-old girl named Jakelin Caal also died in December after she and her father entered New Mexico. There were no medical experts in the area in which they were detained, said NBC News, and Jakelin got sick and couldn’t breathe. She received medical attention at a border station a few hours later, but she died of cardiac arrest.

Neilsen told Fox News that Jakelin’s passing was “a very sad example of the dangers of this journey” and stressed, “This family chose to cross illegally.”

Carrey grieved over Jakelin with a portrait of the child and a red representation of President Trump. “Now an innocent seven-year-old girl has died of medical neglect because of Trump’s sadism at the border,” tweeted Carrey. “If there’s a Hell…”

Now an innocent seven-year-old girl has died of medical neglect because of Trump’s sadism at the border. If there’s a Hell… pic.twitter.com/GV3B2pXEeJ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 15, 2018









In October, ahead of his Los Angles art show titled IndigNation: Political Drawings by Jim Carrey, 2016-2018,” Carrey told the Los Angeles Times, “I get furious. Somedays, you feel like you’ve fed the dinosaur. But at some point, the truth has to tip over in the win column. And right now, the truth is taking a beating. Right now, we’ve got liars and salesmen, people who want to single us out because of the color of our skin. We’ve got policies based on skin color in 2018. Christ! It’s incredible to me.”





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: