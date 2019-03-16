Jim Carrey Grieves Over New Zealand Mosque Shooting With Tear-Filled Self-Portrait

Jim Carrey joined the raft of people around the world who are sharing theirgrief over Friday's mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand

Jim Carrey joined the raft of people around the world who are sharing their grief over Friday’s mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The actor-artist-comedian posted his latest cartoon, of what appears to be a self-portrait with tears running down his face, to Twitter in the aftermath of the horrific attack by an alleged white supremacist gunman that left at least 49 people dead.

“My heart is with you New Zealand, my tears are for all of us,” Carrey captioned the piece, below:

Carrey shared a similarly poignant cartoon in the wake of the Toronto van attack in May 2018, in which 10 people died:

I never thought I’d see a tragedy like this in beautiful Toronto. There’s no way to cover your eyes anymore. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/WtTD2TDQmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 25, 2018

“There’s no way to cover your eyes anymore,” wrote Carrey, who has in recent years developed something of a following for his art ― which usually pokes fun at President Donald Trump and his administration.