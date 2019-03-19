Jim Carrey Flunks Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Over College Admissions Case in Latest Artwork

Sorry, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman; you have failed to make the grade as far as Jim Carrey is concerned.Actor-artist Carrey, who routinely tackles politics with his growing body of work, turned his talents to the college admissions case that recently put “Full House” star Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” actress Huffman in a spotlight they no doubt would prefer not to be in.In his latest work, Carrey opined that Loughlin and Huffman aren’t the only ones who deserve an F over the matter.Also Read: Jim Carrey Takes Trump Presidency to 'Extinction Level' in Latest Political Cartoon (Photo)“It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade,” Carrey wrote of his latest piece.Loughlin and Huffman, along with dozens of others, were charged earlier this month with paying bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into top universities like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC, according to charging documents. During a press conference in Boston, Andrew Lelling, U.S. District Attorney for Massachusetts, said this was the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” totaling $25 million in bribes.The official charges for both actresses were “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.” If convicted, they could each face up to five years in prison.Also Read: Jim Carrey Throws the Book at Manafort Judge in Latest Political ArtworkThe case prompted Hallmark Channel to cut ties with Loughlin last week.“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark parent company Crown Media said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production.”Also Read: Jim Carrey Puts Trump's Money Where Michael Cohen's Mouth Is in Latest Political CartoonSee Carrey’s latest below.It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade. pic.twitter.com/gF4CrYOYHZ– Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 18, 2019Read original story Jim Carrey Flunks Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Over College Admissions Case in Latest Artwork At TheWrap

Sorry, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman; you have failed to make the grade as far as Jim Carrey is concerned.

Actor-artist Carrey, who routinely tackles politics with his growing body of work, turned his talents to the college admissions case that recently put “Full House” star Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” actress Huffman in a spotlight they no doubt would prefer not to be in.

In his latest work, Carrey opined that Loughlin and Huffman aren’t the only ones who deserve an F over the matter.

“It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade,” Carrey wrote of his latest piece.

Loughlin and Huffman, along with dozens of others, were charged earlier this month with paying bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into top universities like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC, according to charging documents. During a press conference in Boston, Andrew Lelling, U.S. District Attorney for Massachusetts, said this was the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” totaling $25 million in bribes.

The official charges for both actresses were “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.” If convicted, they could each face up to five years in prison.

The case prompted Hallmark Channel to cut ties with Loughlin last week.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark parent company Crown Media said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production.”

See Carrey’s latest below.

It's not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade. pic.twitter.com/gF4CrYOYHZ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 18, 2019

