Jim Carrey Draws Up Scathing Solution To Trump's Infrastructure Issues

Jim Carrey joked he is “just here to help” Donald Trump revitalize America’s infrastructure with his latest cartoon that mocks the president.

The actor-artist on Thursday shared his design for “a new bridge to Queens that’ll make it easier” for Trump “to get back to that rock he crawled out from under.”

Blotus failed to come up with an infrastructure plan. It’s been 3 yrs and not 1 brick has been laid in his new American’t. So I drew up this design for a new bridge to Queens that’ll make it easier for him to get back to that rock he crawled out from under. I’m just here to help! pic.twitter.com/QpJQk7BEYl — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 23, 2019

Carrey posted his new artwork after Trump vowed, in his off-the-rails Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday, not to negotiate with Democrats on infrastructure issues until they ceased investigations into his administration.

The star of Showtime’s comedy-drama “Kidding,” whose anti-Trump images HuffPost has exhaustively reported in recent years, noted “it’s been 3 yrs and not 1 brick has been laid in his new American’t.”

Carrey’s recent cartoons have taken aim at Attorney General William Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller and Republicans who bow to Trump:

Watching William Barr testify is like getting caught in a monsoon of vomit. READY THE ARK! pic.twitter.com/gmErOC8AKp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 1, 2019

You let us down Mr. Mueller. You saw obstruction and washed your hands of it. Not indicting a President is a memo, not a law. You let a tyrant skate with “I don’t remember”. You gave the enemy a leg up. Live with that...”PROSECUTOR” pic.twitter.com/aE305iCPmE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 28, 2019

Let’s all drink a toast to the new king of lies,

and the minions who help him while democracy dies,

and our kids who’ll be taught that the wicked are wise

because Potus was Jack from ‘Lord of The Flies’.

How much poison are you willing to swallow?! pic.twitter.com/CvS6Wze9jm — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 24, 2019

