    Jim Carrey Draws Up Scathing Solution To Trump's Infrastructure Issues

    Lee Moran

    Jim Carrey joked he is “just here to help” Donald Trump revitalize America’s infrastructure with his latest cartoon that mocks the president.

    The actor-artist on Thursday shared his design for “a new bridge to Queens that’ll make it easier” for Trump “to get back to that rock he crawled out from under.”

    Carrey posted his new artwork after Trump vowed, in his off-the-rails Rose Garden press conference on Wednesday, not to negotiate with Democrats on infrastructure issues until they ceased investigations into his administration.

    The star of Showtime’s comedy-drama “Kidding,” whose anti-Trump images HuffPost has exhaustively reported in recent years, noted “it’s been 3 yrs and not 1 brick has been laid in his new American’t.”

    Carrey’s recent cartoons have taken aim at Attorney General William Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller and Republicans who bow to Trump:

    This article originally appeared on HuffPost.