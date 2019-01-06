Jim Carrey Is Dating Actress Ginger Gonzaga! See the Couple's Sweet Red Carpet Debut

Jim Carrey is dating actress Ginger Gonzaga, PEOPLE confirms.

The two actors, who star in the Showtime series Kidding, were seen beaming at each other and walking hand in hand as they made their red carpet debut on Saturday at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

A rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Gonzaga is Carrey’s girlfriend.

During their outing, Gonzaga, 34, wore a plunging white dress with a pair of white and black heels. Carrey, 56, opted for a long black suit jacket with matching pants and a white shirt.

Gonzaga — who previously starred in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey executive-produced — went on to share a few sweet snapshots from their night out on her Instagram page.

Alongside one photo of the couple posing together at the event, she alluded to their romantic relationship, writing, “Most partial to this talented nominee. #goldenglobes.”

Carrey has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical, for his role as Jeff, a children’s TV icon, on Kidding.

Carrey recently opened up about his love life in November, explaining in an interview with the Radio Times that while he does lead an “isolated life,” he’s still putting himself out there.

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “And I date.”

Carrey — who was previously married to actress Melissa Womer, 58, and his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly, 55 — has not been romantically linked to another woman since his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who died from a prescription drug overdose in 2015.