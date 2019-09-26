Jim Carrey Compares Trump to Hans Gruber in ‘Die Hard’-Inspired Artwork

Jim Carrey’s ready for the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Sharing another one of his political satires on Twitter, the “Kidding” actor turned to the “Die Hard” franchise for inspiration, depicting a Hans Gruber-esque Trump, holding a gun, falling into a blue abyss — an image taken straight out of the 1998 film. Carrey also accompanied his illustration with Bruce Willis’s catchphrase from the series, writing “Yippie-ki-yay MF!” in the post.

Yippie-ki-yay MF! pic.twitter.com/RsGDodXGu3

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 26, 2019

The illustration comes two days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump. The announcement coincided with mounting concern from lawmakers over a whistleblower complaint against the president that claimed he sought to use foreign power from Ukraine for his own political gain during a phone call. A memo based on the call in question, released by the White House, shows that Trump asked the Ukraine president to “do us a favor” and investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Trump has been a common subject in Carrey’s oeuvre; earlier this month, the comedian has depicted the president as Ronald McDonald and satirized Trump’s affinity for Sharpies, hyperbole, and his 2016 defense of the size of his penis after Trump displayed a doctored hurricane map that he had Sharpied over to make it appear as if Hurricane Dorian would be affecting parts of Alabama, when in fact it would not.

