Jim Carrey cleared in lawsuit over ex-girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a lawsuit following the apparent suicide of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

Mark Burton, White’s husband, and her mother Brigid Sweetman sued Carrey, blaming him for her death by a drug overdose in 2015.

They alleged that White contracted multiple sexually transmitted diseases from Carrey, the distress of which had contributed to her suicide.

They also claimed that he obtained for her the illegal drugs which she used to take her own life.

The suit alleged that Carrey gave her drugs ‘despite the fact that he knew full well that Ms. White was ill equipped to ingest and manage highly addictive prescription drugs outside the care of a licensed physician; was prone to depression; and had previously attempted to take her own life’.

However, Carrey countersued Burton and Sweetman, claiming that White had tried to extort him, threatening to go to the press with the STD allegations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the case has now been dismissed.

As part of the case, Carrey’s attorney Raymond Boucher had claimed that a document from 2011 which appeared to show White’s STD test results were clear prior to her meeting Carrey was forged.

Reps for Carrey said that while the actor did not wish to comment on the matter, he is ‘looking forward to moving on with his life’.

White, who was from County Tipperary, was a stylist and make-up artist who had dated Carrey on and off from 2012 to 2015. She married Burton following her relationship with Carrey.

She was found dead at her home in Los Angeles on September 28, 2015.

Read more

Pixar boss John Lasseter ‘unlikely to return’

Why this Matthew Broderick photo is going viral

Tom Hardy gets DiCaprio tattoo after losing bet



