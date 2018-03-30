Jim Carrey's Submission For Donald Trump's Official Portrait Cannot Be Unseen

Jim Carrey is quick off the draw.

The actor on Thursday submitted his latest artistic rendering of Donald Trump to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for consideration as the official presidential portrait.

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

“I know it’s early,” Carrey wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

His artwork shows a nipple-fingering Trump screaming as he eats from what appears to be a bowl containing two scoops of ice cream.

It’s titled: “You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?”

People who responded on Twitter appeared to enjoy the piece:

Great likeness

— Mike Denison (@mikd33) March 29, 2018

You are so talented. ️️

— Leanne Wyatt (@spacejamkp) March 29, 2018

Keep it coming Mr. Carrey! Absolutely hilarious. Artistic exposition, great work sir!!!

— Slink Grindstone (@slinkgrindstone) March 29, 2018

The Smithsonian hasn’t responded to Carrey’s submission.

Video: Jim Carrey On the Inspiration Behind His Paintings

Should Carrey’s Trump portrait not be to the gallery’s taste, maybe it would consider some of the actor’s other recent politically charged pieces:

Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald's troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. ;^P pic.twitter.com/td8vGaQdKu

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 21, 2018

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018