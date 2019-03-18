Jim Carrey's Grief Over New Zealand Turns To Anger Against Trump

Actor Jim Carrey, who often uses his visual artwork for advocacy, posted a new image on Twitter Sunday that expresses outrage at President Donald Trump in the wake of the mosque killings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Carrey’s new artwork shows Trump’s head, with an angry, soulless expression and a Nazi swastika on the forehead, as a blazing asteroid streaking toward Earth.

“Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and childrens’ lives destroyed. All in his name. If the Craven Republican Senate allows this vile miscreant to continue encouraging devisiveness, the ‘Trump Presidency’ will become an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT,” Carrey wrote in the caption.

The accused New Zealand killer posted an 87-page manifesto just before the shootings at two mosques that killed at least 50 people, praising Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

Trump, on Twitter, bemoaned the “horrible massacre in the Mosques,” and told reporters he doesn’t see white nationalism as a rising threat. He hasn’t outwardly embraced calls for empathy toward Muslims, and spent the weekend bitterly complaining about the late Sen. John McCain and a “Saturday Night Live” rerun.

The tone of Carrey’s latest artwork was distinctly different from a piece he posted on Saturday in which he expressed his grief over the massacre.

That image showed part of Carrey’s face with tears streaming down the cheek. “My heart is with you New Zealand. My tears are for all of us,” he wrote beside the drawing.