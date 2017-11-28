After Jim & Andy: The film roles that actors never recovered from

Jim Carrey's erratic transformation into Andy Kaufman which is documented in the Netflix documentary 'Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond': Netflix

“It’s the butterfly effect, man, and I would have been somewhere completely different,” admits Jim Carrey about his film career if he hadn’t taken on his most demanding role, as late comedian Andy Kaufman, in Netflix’s gripping and unsettling documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond.

In Chris Smith’s film the once manic Hollywood star is shown – warts and all – behind the scenes (which were filmed by Kaufman’s girlfriend Lynne Margulies and his writing partner Bob Zmuda) of Milos Forman’s Man on the Moon. In the 1999 biopic Carrey not only plays Kaufman - a risk-taking comic who aimed to turn “reality on its head” and is most famous in the UK for his turn as Latka in comedy series Taxi – but becomes Kaufman (and his vile alter-ego Tony Clifton) for the entirety of filming.

In other words, the Dumb and Dumber star goes full Method – and the results are excruciating to watch; he regularly torments professional wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler (whom Kaufman himself had a daft public feud with) on set, infuriates Forman with his refusal to step out of character and drives vehicles with a paper bag over his head. But then, as a contemporary Carrey, with a luxuriant beard, explains to camera, if Forman (an Oscar-winner with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) wanted a straight down the line impression of Kaufman, then he could do that, as he’s great at impressions, but he was under the impression he wanted a full-bodied performance. It’s what Carrey ultimately delivers in his finest acting turn, which deservedly garnered him a Golden Globe.

However, the downside, as Carrey sombrely admits, is that the whole experience not only changed him as a person but almost ruined him as an actor. He never came back from it, admitting “When it was over I couldn’t remember who I was any more”. And he’s not the first actor (Method or otherwise) to never quite recover from a particularly immersive performance. Here are nine other examples:

Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now (1979)

Martin Sheen nearly didn't survive the filming of 'Apocalypse Now'

“I don’t know if I’m going to live through this,” maintained a 36 -year-old Martin Sheen during the shoot for Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece (and quite possibly US cinema’s finest film) Apocalypse Now. Sheen very nearly didn’t survive the filming, pushing himself so hard that he cut his hand open during a drunken scene and then, considerably more worryingly, had a heart attack. The role of Captain Benjamin Willard, who is assigned to assassinate Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) deep in the Vietnamese jungle, was a huge opportunity for Sheen whose only other high-profile role was as murderous teenager Kit in Terrence Malick’s Badlands in 1973. He’s duly compelling in the 1979 epic, but Sheen, now 77, has never really delivered a performance as memorable since. Sure, he was good as President Bartlet in West Wing and touching in The Way – but he didn’t dazzle like in Apocalypse Now.

Christian Bale in American Hustle (2013)

Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner in the 'American Hustle' - Bale gained 43 pounds for the role as con artist Irving Rosenfeld