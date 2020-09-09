Jillian Michaels reveals she recently had coronavirus, warns about going to reopened public gyms

Jillian Michaels has revealed that she contracted COVID-19 over the summer after letting her “guard down for an hour.”

The fitness pro, 46, spoke publicly of her diagnosis, which occurred “several weeks ago,” in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, during which she also warned people about going back into recently reopened gyms.

“If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym,” she said during the segment. “I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago.”

Michaels called herself “fortunate to have gone into it being healthy.” As a result, she said, “I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everyone is that lucky, as we know.”

As for contracting the virus, she said, “I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally get my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it. It’s just that simple."

The former Biggest Loser personality said the person was asymptomatic, and she was asymptomatic, too — at first.

"If you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea — because, by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days [and] my friend had no idea that she had it when she gave it to me.”

That led Michaels to make the point, “All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it."

She added, "If you are afraid of it, by all means, it’s not a move that I would recommend making.”

